Teen could be third death from San Antonio flash floods -police

SAN ANTONIO, May 26 (Reuters) - Rescue crews in a San Antonio suburb worked on Sunday to find a teenager believed to have drowned during a flash flood a day earlier, which could raise the storm’s death toll to three.

Police in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, said an 18-year-old man was walking with a friend across usually placid Cibolo Creek when they were washed downstream by a huge flood surge. The friend managed to climb to shore, but officials believe the 18-year-old has drowned.

The two people confirmed dead so far are a 29-year-old woman and a woman in her 60s who were washed away as they attempted to drive their cars across flooded roads, said San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Christian Bove.

Suspected tornadoes touched down in the San Antonio area late Saturday as well, causing minor damage. But the real culprit was this state’s legendary flash flooding, which can turn a dry creek bed into a swirling torrent within seconds.

Adding to the city’s woes, a 54-inch (137 cm) sewer line cracked, spilling more than 100,000 gallons (378,541 liters) of sewage into the San Antonio River, said Anne Hayden, a spokeswoman for the city’s water and sewer utility.

“The line was overwhelmed by the major storm flows,” she said. She added that crews at one point had to stop their repair work out of concerns for workers’ safety due to high water.

Bexar County spokeswoman Laura Jesse said emergency operations crews will fan out on Monday to assess damage to public and private property including roads, bridges, and drainage canals, as well as dozens of homes which had to be evacuated due to flooding.

The storm waters were so strong they picked up a city bus and swept it into a ditch, according to Priscilla Ingle, a spokeswoman for Via Metro Transit. (Editing By Nick Carey and Maureen Bavdek)