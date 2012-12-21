FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. bankruptcy judge rules against Calpers in San Bernardino
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. bankruptcy judge rules against Calpers in San Bernardino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIVERSIDE, California, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Friday against an attempt by the California Public Employees Retirement System to bypass the bankruptcy court and seek to collect overdue pension payments from the bankrupt city of San Bernardino in state court.

The motion by the largest U.S. pension fund was denied without prejudice, Judge Meredith Jury said.

The ruling denies Calpers’ request that the court lift the automatic bar on collection actions that comes with a bankruptcy filing.

