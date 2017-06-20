By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 Legislation to impose new
sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the U.S. Senate near
unanimously last week has run into a procedural problem that
could prevent a quick vote in the House of Representatives,
congressional aides said on Tuesday.
The "Countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act," which
also includes new sanctions against Russia, passed the Senate
98-2 last week, an overwhelming vote that could complicate
President Donald Trump's desire for warmer relations with
Moscow.
But the measure must still pass the House before it can be
sent to Trump to sign into law, or veto, and Republican staff
members said the legislation violated a constitutional
requirement that any bill that raises revenue for the government
must originate in the House, something known as a "blue slip"
violation.
Trump's fellow Republicans hold a majority of 52 seats in
the 100-member Senate, and a more commanding 238- to 193-seat
margin in the House.
Democrats said the blue-slip concern could be easily
overcome. They suggested that Republicans were stalling the bill
out of loyalty to Trump, who praised Russian President Vladimir
Putin last year during his election campaign.
"This is nothing but a delay tactic and the public shouldn't
be fooled by complex-sounding parliamentary procedure," said
Representative Eliot Engel, the ranking Democrat on the House
Foreign Affairs Committee.
Spokesmen for House Speaker Paul Ryan and Ed Royce, the
Republican chairman of the foreign affairs panel, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment about the path
forward for the legislation in the House.
Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, and a co-author of the bill, said he thought the
"blue slip" issue had been addressed and that he hoped the House
would take the bill up quickly.
Corker said he had not heard of any resistance to the bill
from anyone in the Trump administration.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown)