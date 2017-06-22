WRAPUP 3-Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (Adds Qatar comment, Doha dateline)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural issue in the House.
"I support sanctions," Ryan told a news conference. He said Ed Royce, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee "is very eager to move this bill," and added, "We honor that."
DOHA, June 24 Qatar is reviewing a list of demands presented by four Arab states imposing a boycott on the wealthy Gulf country, but said on Saturday the list was not reasonable or actionable.