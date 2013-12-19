FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten U.S. Democratic senators oppose new Iran sanctions
December 19, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Ten U.S. Democratic senators oppose new Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A group of 10 U.S. Democratic senators - all leaders of Senate committees - came out in opposition to a new bill introduced by Democrats and Republicans on Thursday seeking to impose new sanctions on Iran if it does not comply with an interim agreement seeking to curb its nuclear program.

The senators, including the heads of the Senate Banking, Intelligence, Armed Services, Appropriations, Judiciary and Energy committees, said introducing new sanctions now would “play into the hands of those in Iran who are most eager to see negotiations fail.”

They sent a letter to Nevada Democrat Harry Reid, the Senate Majority Leader, asking to be consulted before any measure on Iran sanctions is considered in the Senate.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese

