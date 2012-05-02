US Treasury's Glaser to travel to Middle East

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The United States will send a senior official to the Middle East this month to talk with officials about efforts to enforce sanctions against Iran and Syria, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

Daniel Glaser, assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the U.S. Treasury, will travel to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He will be in the region May 3 to May 14.

Glaser will meet with government and private sector officials, Treasury said. Discussions will also include the threat of terrorist financing and the need to step up efforts to stop money laundering. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Jackie Frank)