U.S. imposes sanctions on senior Taliban figure
October 20, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. imposes sanctions on senior Taliban figure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a Taliban leader and fundraiser who it said helped plan military attacks in Afghanistan, authorize the assassination of Afghan government leaders and raise millions of dollars for the Taliban.

Torek Agha was named a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” by the Treasury Department, an action that allows the U.S. government to freeze property or interest in property under American jurisdiction. It also prohibits transactions by Americans involving Agha, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

