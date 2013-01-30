CORRECTED-Blast, fire hit hotel in San Diego area, some injuries reported

(Corrects name of hotel to Heritage Inn, instead of Heritage Hotel in paragraph two)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - An explosion and fire hit a San Diego hotel on Wednesday, police said, and local media reported three people had been burned.

“We have an explosion and the hotel is being evacuated. I know there are injuries, but I don’t know how many,” San Diego Police Spokesman Gary Hassen said of the blast and fire at the Heritage Inn in the city’s Midway district. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)