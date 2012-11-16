FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign vessels that took fuel to US Northeast after Sandy
November 16, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign vessels that took fuel to US Northeast after Sandy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table details the 12
foreign flagged vessels that took gasoline, diesel and other
fuels and blendstocks to the U.S. Northeast under a rare waiver
of maritime law to help the region recover from Superstorm
Sandy.
    The list, provided by the Department of Transportation's
Maritime Administration, is final for the waiver that required
shippers to load in the Gulf of Mexico by Nov. 13. For a story
on the waiver click here: 
    
VESSEL             FUEL             AMOUNT (In barrels)   PORT
Mercini Lady       Gasoline         275,000               NY
Mekong Star        Gasoline         254,003               NY
MCT Arcturus       Ethanol           95,906               NJ
Calafuria          USL Kerosene     295,000               NH, ME
    
                                                          NY
Christina Kirk     Natural gasoline 176,331               NY
                   Gasoline         174,891               NY
Conti Equator      ULS Diesel       260,000*              NY

Maersk Katarina    RFG blendstock   270,000*              MA

Valverde           Gasoline         288,653               CT

Winter             Gasoline          86,018               NY

British Tranquility CBOB**          304,000               NY, MD
Maersk Katalin      ULS Diesel      111,520               NY
                    ULS Kerosene     41,008               NY
                    CBOB Gasoline   100,100               NY
Torm Ismini         ULSD            475,000               NY,
                                                          Boston
    *Estimated
    **Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending

