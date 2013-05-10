FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco's budget surplus seen rising to $96 million
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 1:00 AM / in 4 years

San Francisco's budget surplus seen rising to $96 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9 (Reuters) - San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield said on Thursday the city would end its current fiscal year running through June with a budget surplus of $96.0 million, or $58 million above his office’s previous estimate.

Gains in revenue from payroll and property-transfer taxes in particular have been filling San Francisco’s coffers more than anticipated, Rosenfield said, adding that a larger surplus would help the city tackle its budget gap for the fiscal year beginning in July.

Next year’s shortfall had been forecast at nearly $124 million. Rosenfield said his office is working on a revised deficit estimate for Mayor Edwin Lee, who must submit a plan for a balanced budget to the city’s board of supervisors by June 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.