Power outage in San Francisco hits about 90,000

OAKLAND, Calif, April 21 (Reuters) - A power outage on Friday morning in San Francisco hit about 90,000 people, utility PG&E said, and at least several blocks of the financial district lost electricity.

The outage affected central and northern parts of the city, according to the city's Department of Emergency Management. Spokesman Francis Zamora said the cause was not yet clear and that crews were responding to try to fix the problem, which began around 9 a.m. Pacific (12 pm ET). (Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Dan Grebler)