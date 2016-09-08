FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators seek to block $1.15 billion U.S. arms sale to Saudi Arabia
September 8, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Senators seek to block $1.15 billion U.S. arms sale to Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Four U.S. senators introduced a joint resolution of disapproval on Thursday seeking to block the U.S. sale of $1.15 billion of Abrams tanks and other military equipment to Saudi Arabia.

The measure was introduced by Republican Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee and Democrats Chris Murphy and Al Franken. There was no immediate indication of any plans for a vote, but the move was the latest indication of strong disapproval of the deal among some U.S. lawmakers. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

