Senate leader McConnell to oppose effort to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis
#Energy
September 20, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Senate leader McConnell to oppose effort to block U.S. arms sale to Saudis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would oppose an effort in Congress to pass a measure that seeks to block the sale of $1.15 billion in Abrams tanks and other military equipment to Saudi Arabia.

The Republican lawmaker told reporters that Saudi Arabia had been a good ally of the United States for many years and it was important to maintain as good a relationship as possible with Riyadh.

A group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers has introduced a joint resolution seeking to block the arms deal, saying Saudi Arabia has a poor human rights record and the agreement would fuel an ongoing arms race in the region.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

