a year ago
US approves $1.15 bln sale of tanks, other equipment to Saudi Arabia
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

US approves $1.15 bln sale of tanks, other equipment to Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of more than 130 Abrams battle tanks, 20 armored recovery vehicles, and other equipment to Saudi Arabia, worth about $1.15 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees foreign arms sales, said the sale would contribute to the national security of the United States by improving the security of a regional partner.

It added that General Dynamic would be the principal contractor. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
