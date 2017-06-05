U.S. State Dept approves $662 mln radar system sale to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Saudi Arabia of 26 radar systems manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp and related equipment and support worth an estimated $662 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia intends to use the AN/TPQ-53(V) radars to enhance its border security and modernize its armed forces, it said. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had delivered the required certification notifying the U.S. Congress of the possible sale. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)