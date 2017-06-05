FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. State Dept approves $662 mln radar system sale to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. State Dept approves $662 mln radar system sale to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Saudi Arabia of 26 radar systems manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp and related equipment and support worth an estimated $662 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia intends to use the AN/TPQ-53(V) radars to enhance its border security and modernize its armed forces, it said. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had delivered the required certification notifying the U.S. Congress of the possible sale. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.