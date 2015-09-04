FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia welcomes Iran nuclear deal after Obama meeting -minister
September 4, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia welcomes Iran nuclear deal after Obama meeting -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Saudia Arabia is satisfied with U.S. President Barack Obama’s assurances about the Iran nuclear deal and believes the agreement will contribute to security and stability in the Middle East, the foreign minister said on Friday.

Speaking after a meeting between Obama and Saudi King Salman in Washington, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia hopes Iranians will use any additional income from the lifting of sanctions to fund domestic developments rather than engage in nefarious activities.

The two leaders discussed the threat from Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and the political situation in those countries, he said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

