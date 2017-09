DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday played down any rift with Saudi Arabia, saying relations between the two countries were strategic and enduring and that both agreed negotiations were the only way to stop Syria’s civil war.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal in Riyadh after talks with King Abdullah, he also said Washington would not let Iran acquire nuclear weapons.