U.S. OKs $1.75 bln sale of Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Saudi Arabia
October 1, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. OKs $1.75 bln sale of Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a $1.75 billion sale to Saudi Arabia of a Patriot air defense system and PAC-3 missiles, with Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co to serve as the prime contractors, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which implements foreign arms sales, notified Congress on Wednesday about the potential arms sale, which must still be finalized. Lawmakers have 30 days to block the deal, although such action is rare.

DSCA said the deal would help Saudi Arabia replenish its current Patriot missiles, which are becoming obsolete and difficult to sustain due to age and lack of spare parts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

