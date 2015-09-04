Obama, Saudi's King Salman to discuss Yemen, Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said he planned to discuss Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and other topics with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman at the White House on Friday.

Obama told reporters gathered in the Oval Office before the meeting that he and Salman shared the common goals of resolving the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and countering Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region.

They also planned to discuss energy markets, where oil prices have declined drastically in recent months, he said. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Emily Stephenson)