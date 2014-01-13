UPDATE 2-Student in custody after possible bomb found at Houston-area school

(Changes source to school district, adds details, quotes)

HOUSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A student was taken into custody after a possible explosive device was found near the premises of a Houston-area school on Monday, the Katy Independent School District said.

There have been no explosions and no injuries in the incident at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, a western suburb of Houston. The school’s 3,800 students had been evacuated from the school to a football stadium and later sent home.

“We have been informed that a student suspect is in custody,” the school district said on its website without providing further information.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad were looking into a suspicious backpack found just outside the school, local TV broadcasters reported.

The school learned at about 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT) that there was “a perceived threat on campus” and immediately evacuated students, the school district said. (Reporting by Andrea Lorenz and Erwin Seba in Houston; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)