U.S. schools compete for smaller pots of state aid -S&P

* Most state public school funding still lower than before recession

* Charter schools pulling students and aid away

* Philadelphia, New Orleans prime examples

By Hilary Russ

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Most U.S. states, faced with a sluggish economic recovery and population growth, are still spending less on each public school student than they did before the recession, according to a Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services report on Tuesday.

The rapid growth of charter schools is compounding the problem, pulling students away and putting some public school districts - urban ones in particular - open to credit risk.

“The expansion of charter schools could improve the overall quality of education by fostering increased competition,” S&P analyst Jennifer Garza wrote in the report.

“At the same time, it could pose a credit risk to public school districts that cannot retain students, since many state funding systems are based on per-pupil formulas,” she said.

Philadelphia and New Orleans, for example, have both seen droves of students leave the public school system for charter schools in recent years, taking their per-pupil state funding with them to their new schools.

The public school district in Philadelphia had warned that it might not be able to open on time this September because it had to lay off so many staffers due to its ongoing budget crisis.

Mayor Michael Nutter said on Thursday that the city would borrow $50 million on the capital markets and loan the proceeds to the school district to rehire some 1,000 employees for an on-time opening.

In the United States overall, the average per-student state funding level rose to $10,560 in 2011 from $10,259 in 2008, S&P said, citing U.S. Census data.

But that slight growth is not spread equally across states. Only 13 states actually increased per-pupil funding from 2008 to 2013, S&P said.

S&P rates about 187 of the more than 6,000 charter schools that operate in 41 states.

About 80 percent of those charter schools are rated in the triple-B category, a low-investment grade designation, S&P said. The rest are rated junk, at BB-plus or lower.

Public school districts, by comparison, are considered far safer investments. S&P rates 98 percent of them an A or higher.

“Charter school ratings inherently have more credit risk than public schools because they can go out of business before final bond maturity,” Garza said.