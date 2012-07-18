FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scranton, Penn. workers return to full pay this week
July 18, 2012

Scranton, Penn. workers return to full pay this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - City workers in cash-strapped Scranton, Pennsylvania, will receive their full pay this week, the first paychecks they will have received since Mayor Christopher Doherty slashed their pay to minimum wage on July 6.

Scranton business administrator Ryan McGowan said on Wednesday that the city was able to make full payroll of $1.1 million. Checks will go out to employees on Friday.

Doherty said he previously cut public workers’ pay to the state’s $7.25 minimum wage because there wasn’t enough money in the city’s coffers to make full payroll.

