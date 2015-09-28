FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fifth college student dies after Seattle bus crash
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 28, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

Fifth college student dies after Seattle bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The death toll in the recent collision of an amphibious tour vehicle and a bus in Seattle has risen to five from four, a hospital official said on Sunday.

A 20-year-old woman injured in the Sept. 24 crash died on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for the Harborview Medical Center. She was an international student attending North Seattle College, the spokeswoman said.

The deadly collision on Thursday on Seattle’s busy Aurora Bridge also sent about 50 people to area hospitals, officials said. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.