Seattle approves hike in minimum wage to $15 per hour
June 2, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Seattle approves hike in minimum wage to $15 per hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, June 2 (Reuters) - The Seattle city council voted unanimously on Monday to approve a hike in the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, to be phased in over the next seven years.

Under the terms of the plan, businesses with fewer than 500 workers must raise wages to a minimum of $15 per hour over the next seven years. Larger businesses or franchises must meet that level within three years, or four if they provide health insurance. (Reporting by Jimmy Lovaas; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney)

