BankAtlantic CEO loses bid for new trial in SEC lawsuit
March 12, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

BankAtlantic CEO loses bid for new trial in SEC lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request for a new trial by BankAtlantic Bancorp executive Alan Levan, who was found liable by a jury last year for defrauding investors by downplaying the risks of real estate loans held by the Florida company.

In 2012 Levan was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of securities fraud for allegedly misleading investors before the 2007 housing collapse about the extent of problem loans held by BankAtlantic, now known as BBX Capital Corp.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1C8pkIs

