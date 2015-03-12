BankAtlantic CEO loses bid for new trial in SEC lawsuit

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request for a new trial by BankAtlantic Bancorp executive Alan Levan, who was found liable by a jury last year for defrauding investors by downplaying the risks of real estate loans held by the Florida company.

In 2012 Levan was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of securities fraud for allegedly misleading investors before the 2007 housing collapse about the extent of problem loans held by BankAtlantic, now known as BBX Capital Corp.

