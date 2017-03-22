By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON More than 100 institutional investors
opposed efforts by the U.S. securities regulator to delay a rule
requiring companies to disclose a ratio comparing their chief
executive's pay with their workforce median.
In a joint letter dated Wednesday, more than 100 unions,
pension funds, activist investors, state treasurers and consumer
advocacy groups urged Acting U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commissioner Michael Piwowar not to delay the implementation of
the rule.
Piwowar said in February the SEC was seeking comments about
whether to delay the rule and whether corporations might be
facing any "unexpected challenges" with compliance. The
requirement went into effect in January, and the ratio is
expected to be disclosed in many companies' 2018 proxy
statements unless the rule is delayed.
The move by Piwowar to potentially delay the rule was one of
several actions he has taken since becoming acting SEC chairman
in January and represents part of a broader push by President
Donald Trump's administration to scale back or repeal Obama-era
rules that Republicans say stifle economic growth.
The CEO pay ratio rule was one of several corporate
disclosures mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law.
Championed by groups like the AFL-CIO, it aims to help
investors better gauge the reasonableness of CEO pay.
"The SEC's pay ratio disclosure rule is thoughtful,
balanced, and carefully crafted to provide companies
considerable flexibility and makes accommodations to them in
complying with the rule, while giving shareholders valuable new
information," the groups wrote in the letter.
It was signed by people including AFL-CIO President Richard
Trumka, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, New York City
Comptroller Scott Stringer, CalPERS Investment Director Anne
Simpson and Trillium Asset Management Senior Vice President
Jonas Kron, among many others.
Trade groups like the Business Roundtable and the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce have staunchly opposed the rule, saying it
provides no material information and may be misleading because
of the global nature of many corporate workforces.
The SEC cannot scrap the regulation entirely without going
through a rulemaking process, and it does not have the votes to
accomplish that now because it only has two sitting
commissioners on its five-member panel.
The SEC can, however, issue guidance to delay its
implementation.
In a letter to the White House last month, the Business
Roundtable urged National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn to
back efforts to repeal the rule, either through legislation or
rulemaking.