By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's
nominee to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
plans to promise lawmakers at his confirmation hearing on
Thursday not to shy away from going after fraudsters.
“I am 100 percent committed to rooting out any fraud and
shady practices in our financial system," said Clayton,
according to excerpts of his prepared testimony seen by Reuters.
"I recognize that bad actors undermine the hard-earned
confidence that is essential to the efficient operation of our
capital markets. I pledge to you and the American people that I
will show no favoritism to anyone,” he added.
Clayton, a partner at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell who
Trump picked to head the federal regulator that polices and
writes rules for Wall Street, is slated to face the Senate
Banking Committee for his confirmation hearing on Thursday
morning.
His comments about fighting fraud are going to be
particularly important to progressive Democrats on the panel,
including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who have publicly questioned
whether his Wall Street ties and work for clients including
Goldman Sachs could lead him to be weak on enforcement.
Warren, along with two other liberal U.S. Senators, is
planning to publicly announce her opposition to Clayton's
nomination at a rally outside of the U.S. Capitol later on
Wednesday.
Despite her concerns, Clayton, an independent, is expected
to be easily confirmed and may win some votes from Democrats as
well.
As an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell, Clayton has
represented many companies, including some Wall Street banks.
His primary focus has been working to help them raise them
capital, either privately or through initial public offerings.
That legal expertise, coupled with the Trump
administration's pledge to scale back or repeal rules that may
be hindering economic growth, have led many to expect that
Clayton will largely focus on finding ways to help companies
raise capital during his SEC tenure.
Clayton plans to address this topic at his hearing on
Thursday as well.
"It is clear that our public capital markets are less
attractive to business than in the past," he said in his
prepared remarks.
"As a result, investment opportunities for Main Street
investors are more limited. Here, I see meaningful room for
improvement."
The excerpts did not go into any details about the kinds of
reforms Clayton might be interested in exploring if confirmed as
SEC chairman.