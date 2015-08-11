FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Official named for large bank supervision at U.S. OCC
August 11, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Official named for large bank supervision at U.S. OCC

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Tuesday Greg Coleman has been named a deputy comptroller for large bank supervision at the agency.

Coleman has served in a number of bank supervision roles at the OCC including as an examiner, policy expert and manager, and was examiner-in-charge of Capital One and ETrade, the agency said.

It said Coleman will oversee the supervision of a portion of the OCC’s large bank portfolio. The agency said he joins three other deputies for large bank supervision and the deputy comptroller for international banking supervision overseeing the large complex financial institutions.

The OCC charters and oversees a nationwide system of national banks and federal savings associations.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
