BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
WASHINGTON/BOSTON April 12 Bharat R. Ramamurti, a legislative aide for Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, is a contender for one of the vacant commissioner jobs at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ramamurti currently serves as senior counsel to Warren on banking and economic policy, and Warren is staunchly backing him for the SEC job, one of the sources told Reuters.
The sources spoke anonymously because the deliberations over SEC candidates are non-public. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: