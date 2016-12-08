FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. SEC chair says mistake to weaken post-crisis financial reforms
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 3:44 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. SEC chair says mistake to weaken post-crisis financial reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The outgoing chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that reforms made by the agency after the financial crisis are indispensable to investors and markets and should not be undone.

"Less than a decade ago, this country experienced the worst financial crisis in recent memory," Mary Jo White told a meeting of the SEC's investor advisory committee.

"Financial reform was imperative," she said.

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republicans who control both houses of Congress would like to roll back parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which was passed to prevent a repeat of the crisis.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

