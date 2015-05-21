FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta firm charged by SEC over public pension funds
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta firm charged by SEC over public pension funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced fraud charges against an Atlanta-based investment advisory firm and two of its executives for their handling of the city’s pension funds for police, firefighters, transit workers and other employees.

An SEC statement said Gray Financial Group steered public pension fund clients into an investment fund that did not comply with state law and collected more than $1.7 million as a result.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

