an hour ago
Halliburton to pay $29.2 mln to settle U.S. charges tied to Angola
July 27, 2017 / 3:24 PM / an hour ago

Halliburton to pay $29.2 mln to settle U.S. charges tied to Angola

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil giant Halliburton Co will pay $29.2 million to settle civil charges it violated federal anti-bribery rules related to books, record-keeping and internal accounting controls while doing business in Angola, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Halliburton's former vice president, Jeannot Lorenz, separately agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Both the company and Lorenz are settling the case without admitting or denying the allegations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

