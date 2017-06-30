(Adds comments from SEC statement, context, details)
June 29 Wall Street's top regulator said on
Thursday it would allow all companies to file paperwork
confidentially for initial public offerings (IPO), in a move
designed to revitalize the market for share sales.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the tool,
currently restricted to companies with gross revenues of $1
billion or less, would take effect from July 10. It is the first
major policy announcement by new Chairman Jay Clayton, who has
said he aimed to reverse the steep decline in IPOs and give
individual investors more access to smaller, successful
companies.
"We are striving for efficiency in our processes to
encourage more companies to consider going public, which can
result in more choices for investors, job creation, and a
stronger U.S. economy," Clayton said in a statement.
Under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act,
companies, known as emerging growth companies, are able to
withhold registration statements from the public until just
before shares are sold, giving them more flexibility about when
to go public and more time to work out regulatory kinks. It also
means competitors are not alerted to their plans.
Now that perk will be available for IPOs as well as most
offerings made in the first year after a company has entered the
public reporting system, the SEC said. (bit.ly/2sWW212)
"I think it will increase the number of IPOs. How
dramatically is yet to be seen," said Michael Zeidel, a partner
in the corporate finance department at law firm Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
"If you are a billion dollar company and may go public, I
don't think the confidential filing is going to change your
ultimate decision as to whether to go public or not, but it can
encourage companies to move more quickly to start the process of
filing so they are ready to access the capital markets at the
most opportune time."
There has been a stark drop in the number of IPOs in the
United States in the last 15 years, driven particularly by a
reduction of small IPOs – those with proceeds of less than $30
million - which account for around 10 percent of all IPOs
compared to 60 percent in the 1980s.
Nonetheless, the JOBS Act had raised several debates with
skeptics including some securities regulators worrying it
diminished investor protections.
Twitter Inc, one of the earliest companies to file
confidentially under the then-new JOBS Act, had led to debates,
with critics saying that the law denied investors time to digest
a company's financial information and eroded market
transparency.
But, some critics also believed that the law allowed
companies and the SEC to have generous discussion about proper
disclosures and accounting methods.
