US SEC demands documents from Navistar as part of fraud probe

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking a federal court to force engine manufacturer Navistar International Corp. to hand over documents in connection with a fraud investigation into the company.

The SEC announced its action on Thursday, saying the company is redacting and withholding certain documents on the grounds they are privileged records.

The SEC said its investigation is focused on whether Navistar made certain fraudulent statements in connection with its efforts to secure approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency certifying its engines complied with the Clean Air Act. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)