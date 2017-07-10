By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON A coalition that includes some of the
largest U.S. pension funds want federal regulators to force big
banks and other public companies to disclose details on how they
manage, compensate and incentivize their employees.
In a rulemaking petition seen by Reuters, a coalition of 25
institutional investors including the California Public
Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) and the California State
Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) has called on the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to craft regulations
requiring public companies to provide details they see as
material to investors.
These would include details about worker demographics,
skillsets, safety, productivity, human rights, compensation and
incentives, the petition shows.
Under current rules, companies are only required to provide
investors with an employee headcount.
"The way you structure and pay a sales force ... can
definitely affect the business performance," said Meredith
Miller, the chief corporate governance officer with UAW Retiree
Medical Benefits Trust, a leading coalition member.
"Effective management of human capital can really boost the
bottom line for a company, and at the same time, poor management
of workforce issues like training and development, or health and
safety or diversity, can create liability."
The 29-page petition, seen by Reuters, lays out an argument
for why so-called human capital management disclosures would be
material to investors, though it does not prescribe how those
disclosures should be presented and defers that decision to the
SEC.
The demand for additional information on how companies treat
their workers comes less than a year after Wells Fargo & Co
was fined by U.S. regulators who found that its
compensation structure and unrealistic sales goals led employees
to open some two million unauthorized accounts.
The petition cites a series of studies about how workforce
issues can impact companies' bottom lines as evidence for why
new disclosure rules are needed.
For instance, one study cited in the petition found that
cutting work hours - a common practice among retailers - was
found to harm a company's profitability.
The SEC typically receives a handful or more of public
rulemaking petitions each year from interested stakeholders such
as trade groups and good governance non-profits.
But the SEC is not required to take up the proposals.
A 2011 petition calling for companies to disclose their
political spending, for instance, was never formally proposed by
the agency despite receiving a record number of comments and
signatures.