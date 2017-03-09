BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
WASHINGTON, March 9 One of the two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday raised questions about the rights of investors, specifically highlighting unequal voting rights, saying the regulator should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."
"Unequal voting rights present complex and new issues that need to be understood and addressed. We also must be mindful of the precedent being created," said Democrat Commissioner Kara Stein. "What is the effect on capital formation and emergent public companies when the bundle of rights offered to shareholders in a public offering excludes voting rights?" (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.