U.S. SEC charges 3 Chicago traders with spoofing

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators charged three Chicago-based options traders with civil fraud on Thursday over allegations they engaged in manipulative electronic trading known as spoofing, faking orders for a security to deceive the market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said twin brothers Behruz and Shahryar Afshar, and Richard F. Kenny IV, circumvented exchange rules and engaged in additional misconduct that allowed them to pay lower fees and reap other benefits.

The SEC initiated proceedings to permanently stop the traders from continuing the alleged conduct. A hearing will be set to determine possible other sanctions for the traders, the SEC said in a statement.

Lawyers for the Afshar brothers and Kenny did not immediately return calls requesting comment.

Spoofing occurs when traders place orders in markets without intending to execute them, as part of a scheme to create the illusion of demand. The traders immediately cancel the orders, but other market participants mistakenly believe the price of the security has moved.

The banned trading practice is a growing focus among regulators and criminal authorities. Last month, a Chicago jury convicted high-frequency trader Michael Coscia of commodities fraud and “spoofing” in the U.S. government’s first criminal prosecution involving spoofing.

In Thursday’s SEC civil case, the three traders’ “alleged scheme deceived the options exchanges, disadvantaged other market participants, and undermined the fair operation of the U.S. securities markets,” said the agency’s enforcement head, Andrew Ceresney, in a statement.

The SEC described the Afshar brothers as sophisticated options traders and Kenny as a former broker. The agency said they conducted their spoofing on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, owned by Nasdaq Inc

The traders, in addition to spoofing, misidentified their options orders as being so-called “customer” orders instead of “professional” orders so that they could benefit from $2 million in lower fees and rebates to which they were not entitled, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by David Gregorio)