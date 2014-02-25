FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US agrees to deal with SEC staffer in stock-ownership case
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 25, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

US agrees to deal with SEC staffer in stock-ownership case

Jessica Dye

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have reached a deferred prosecution agreement with a Securities and Exchange Commission examiner charged with making false statements about his stock holdings that were prohibited under SEC ethics rules, according to a court filing made public Monday.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan disclosed in the filing that it has agreed to enter into the deal with defendant Steven Gilchrist, who was arrested in November and charged with three counts of making false statements. Gilchrist, a veteran of the SEC’s New York office, faced a maximum of 15 years in prison on those charges.

In deferred prosecution agreements, the government can agree to delay or forgo prosecution if a company or individual meets certain conditions - for instance, admitting wrongdoing, cooperating with investigations, paying a fine or agreeing not to violate the law. If not, the government can prosecute the case.

The filing indicated that the U.S. Probation Office is investigating whether Gilchrist can be supervised during the period of deferral. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The U.S. attorney’s office in New York and an attorney for Gilchrist were not immediately available for comment on Monday evening.

SEC ethics rules prohibit employees from buying or holding stocks in entities that it regulates. Employees are also required to get approval from the SEC’s ethics office before buying stocks.

According to the criminal complaint, Gilchrist allegedly held stocks in companies including Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and MBIA Inc.

Although he was told by the SEC ethics office to sell the holdings, Gilchrist allegedly transferred the shares to a joint account held with his mother, which he controlled, and used that account to buy shares of JP Morgan without disclosing or seeking approval for the purchase, the complaint said.

U.S. prosecutors alleged that Gilchrist lied to the SEC several times about his stock holdings, stating that he no longer held prohibited stock and that he was in compliance with SEC regulations.

Following his arrest in November, Gilchrist surrendered his travel documents and was released on his own recognizance.

Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.