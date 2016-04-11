FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC charges Texas Attorney General Paxton in alleged stock scam
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 11, 2016

U.S. SEC charges Texas Attorney General Paxton in alleged stock scam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators charged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday for his alleged role in a stock scam that defrauded investors of a Texas-based technology company called Servergy, Inc.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused the company and its former Chief Executive Officer William Mapp of selling private stock offerings while misleading investors about the energy efficiency of its sole product, and accused Paxton of working to raise investor funds for the company without disclosing his commissions.

Paxton’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

