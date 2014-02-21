FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US SEC to press ahead with "tick size" study, Chair White says
February 21, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

US SEC to press ahead with "tick size" study, Chair White says

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will press ahead with a test program that would allow the stocks of small-cap companies to trade in wider increments, SEC Chair Mary Jo White announced Friday.

The so-called tick size pilot program “would widen the quoting and trading increments and test, among other things, whether a change like this improves liquidity and market quality,” White said in a speech at the Practising Law Institute’s annual SEC Speaks conference.

