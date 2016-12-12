FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC Chair White defies Republican requests to stall rulemaking
December 12, 2016 / 9:17 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. SEC Chair White defies Republican requests to stall rulemaking

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Monday defied requests by Senate Republicans to delay adopting new rules until after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter to the Senate Banking Committee's top two Republicans, White stressed it was "incumbent" on the independent regulator's ethics to proceed finalizing rules.

She also provided a list of final rules that are ready for a vote, including swap dealer regulations and rules that will limit how mutual funds and exchange-traded funds use derivatives to leverage returns. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

