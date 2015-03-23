U.S. wins dismissal of private lawsuit it said risks state secrets

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday won the dismissal of a private defamation lawsuit against an influential anti-Iran advocacy group, which it feared could jeopardize national security by revealing state secrets.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan said the government properly invoked the state secrets privilege in seeking the dismissal of Greek businessman Victor Restis’ lawsuit against United Against Nuclear Iran.

“The court recognizes that dismissal is a harsh sanction,” Ramos wrote. “It is particularly so in this case because plaintiffs not only do not get their day in court, but cannot be told why. However, dismissal is nonetheless appropriate.”

Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Restis, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Department of Justice was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)