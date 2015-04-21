Judge tosses fraud lawsuit over Annie's promotions accounting

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud class action against Annie’s Inc, ruling that plaintiffs have not shown that officials of the organic food products company now owned by General Mills intentionally or recklessly misled investors.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said statements from a confidential witness were too vague to show Annie’s officials acted with fraudulent intent when they understated promotional costs. Annie’s is represented by lawyers at Cooley.

