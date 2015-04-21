FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge tosses fraud lawsuit over Annie's promotions accounting
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / in 2 years

Judge tosses fraud lawsuit over Annie's promotions accounting

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud class action against Annie’s Inc, ruling that plaintiffs have not shown that officials of the organic food products company now owned by General Mills intentionally or recklessly misled investors.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said statements from a confidential witness were too vague to show Annie’s officials acted with fraudulent intent when they understated promotional costs. Annie’s is represented by lawyers at Cooley.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zFNyoC

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.