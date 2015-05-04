FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citing 'puffery', judge tosses Battlefield 4 game glitches case
May 4, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Citing 'puffery', judge tosses Battlefield 4 game glitches case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit accusing videogame-maker Electronic Arts of misleading investors about the prospects for its “Battlefield 4” game, which was beset with glitches during its 2013 launch.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston ruled that statements about the game made by Electronic Arts officials fell under the heading of “corporate puffery” and were not actionable under federal securities laws. Electronic Arts, one of the world’s largest videogame companies, was represented by lawyers at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AzuoRV

