FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jefferies, RBC dodge securities lawsuit over IPO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 3, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Jefferies, RBC dodge securities lawsuit over IPO

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities class action accusing Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and other underwriters of misleading investors about the financial health of mobile marketing company Velti before its 2011 U.S. stock market debut.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in California’s Northern District said that contrary to their allegations, investors filing suit had not shown that Velti’s financial statements were “objectively false.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/18i0Qjp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.