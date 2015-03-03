Jefferies, RBC dodge securities lawsuit over IPO

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a securities class action accusing Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and other underwriters of misleading investors about the financial health of mobile marketing company Velti before its 2011 U.S. stock market debut.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in California’s Northern District said that contrary to their allegations, investors filing suit had not shown that Velti’s financial statements were “objectively false.”

