FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC says Portuguese company targeted immigrants in pyramid scheme
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 2, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

SEC says Portuguese company targeted immigrants in pyramid scheme

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Portuguese company operating as Wings Network of fraudulently raising more than $23 million in an elaborate pyramid scheme that targeted U.S. Latino communities.

In a complaint unsealed on Thursday, the SEC said Wings Network billed itself as multilevel marketer selling mobile applications and digital tools. In fact, it raised money mostly from recruiting members who were promised large bonuses for recruiting others, the complaint said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aIwPva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.