SEC says Portuguese company targeted immigrants in pyramid scheme

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a Portuguese company operating as Wings Network of fraudulently raising more than $23 million in an elaborate pyramid scheme that targeted U.S. Latino communities.

In a complaint unsealed on Thursday, the SEC said Wings Network billed itself as multilevel marketer selling mobile applications and digital tools. In fact, it raised money mostly from recruiting members who were promised large bonuses for recruiting others, the complaint said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aIwPva