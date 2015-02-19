N.Y. brokers found liable in fraud case with sex cruise ship

(Reuters) - Two former owners of an Albany, N.Y. brokerage accused of luring investors into a “sexually themed” cruise-ship venture have been found liable of violating securities laws in a civil case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe ruled that the men, Timothy McGinn and David Smith, committed “egregious” violations of securities laws, granting the SEC a judgment on nearly all of its claims.

