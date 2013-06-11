FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rights group challenges U.S. phone surveillance program
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 11, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Rights group challenges U.S. phone surveillance program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union said it sued top U.S. government officials on Tuesday to challenge the constitutionality of the National Security Agency’s telephone surveillance program, saying it violates rights to free speech and privacy.

The suit by the ACLU in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York names James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, and the leaders of the NSA, the Defense Department, the Justice Department and the FBI.

The suit challenges a program that “vacuums up information about every phone call placed within, from, or to the United States,” arguing that it violates First Amendment rights of free speech and the right of privacy protected by the Fourth Amendment (of the Constitution). (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chris Wilson and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
