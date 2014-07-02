U.S. to implement 'enhanced security measures' at overseas airports

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The United States will increase security measures at overseas airports that have direct flights to the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

The department did not specify which airports or what countries would be affected, nor did it say what triggered the enhanced measures.

“We are sharing recent and relevant information with our foreign allies and are consulting the aviation industry,” DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement.

U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday the Obama administration was pushing for increased security precautions at European airports because of concerns that al Qaeda operatives in Syria and Yemen had teamed up to develop bombs that could be smuggled onto planes. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney)