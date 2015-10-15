FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. airline security watch system suffers brief disruption - officials
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 15, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. airline security watch system suffers brief disruption - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with confirmation by Customs and Border Protection)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Department of Homeland Security computer system that checks airline passengers against terrorism watch lists experienced a brief service disruption on Wednesday, federal officials said.

The problem lasted about 90 minutes and there have been no indications the technology disruption was malicious in nature, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

During the outage, Customs and Border Protection officers processed international travelers using alternative procedures, the agency said.

Customs and Border Protection did not specify which U.S. airports experienced disruptions, but NBC News reported delays in security screenings at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Similar problems were reported in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Baltimore, it said. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.